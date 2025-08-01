Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Waste Management stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $228.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

