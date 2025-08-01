Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.57% of VanEck Digital India ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital India ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Digital India ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.69.

VanEck Digital India ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

