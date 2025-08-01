Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halliburton stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,637,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

