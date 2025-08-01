Assetmark Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI stock opened at $434.59 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.94 and a 52 week high of $473.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.54.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

