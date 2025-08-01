Cormark Has Strong Estimate for Air Canada FY2025 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$19.30 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.79.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.