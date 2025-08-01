Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 108.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.82.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5%

TRV stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.43 and a 12 month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

