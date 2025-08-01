Castellan Group Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 4.5% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,400 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

