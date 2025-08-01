Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 66,903 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 587,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

