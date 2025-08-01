AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of JUNT opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.59. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

