Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Free Report) by 277.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000.

Shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 million, a PE ratio of -42,865.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

About Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF

The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative, model-based approach to select US stocks of any market capitalization. CPAI was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Counterpoint.

