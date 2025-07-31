Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,806 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

