Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,247,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $808,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 128.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 214,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $209.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

