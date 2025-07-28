Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.48 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

SHW stock opened at $339.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.16 and its 200-day moving average is $348.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

