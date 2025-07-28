PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $49,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.98 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

