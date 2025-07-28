Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,612 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $151.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

In other news

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

