Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $170.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

