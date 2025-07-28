Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $380.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

