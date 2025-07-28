NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NVR by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,791.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,385.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Company Profile



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

