Empirical Finance LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $132.57 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

