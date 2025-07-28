Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2025 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Levi Strauss & Co alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.