Empirical Finance LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

