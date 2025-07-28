Lsb Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lsb Industries Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Lsb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lsb Industries
About Lsb Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lsb Industries
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- What is a Dividend King?
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.