Lsb Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Lsb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lsb Industries stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Lsb Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

