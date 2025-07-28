Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 29.6% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 29.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.01 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.75). Approximately 6,225,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 1,553,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.35).

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £256.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.