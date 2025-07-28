Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.26). 105,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 95,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.43).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
