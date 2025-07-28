KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

KBR Stock Up 0.1%

KBR stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in KBR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KBR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

