Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $226.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

