Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,394 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Fiserv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.