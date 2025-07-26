Copa (NYSE:CPA) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE CPA opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. Copa has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.82 million. Copa had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copa by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

