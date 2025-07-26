Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

