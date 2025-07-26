Burney Co. Sells 705 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burney Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.27 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

