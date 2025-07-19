Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 51,839 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. 1,788,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

