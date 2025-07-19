Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

