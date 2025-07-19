Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $100.66 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

