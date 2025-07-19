ETF Store Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,550. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

