Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 23,509 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.34. 514,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,269. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

