Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,975.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.28 on Friday, hitting $771.78. 3,351,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,913. The stock has a market cap of $731.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average of $799.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.