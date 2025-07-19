iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Lifted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,785 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,260,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,681. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51.

