Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,545,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

CGDV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,111. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

