Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $287,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.