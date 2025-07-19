Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2,529.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.