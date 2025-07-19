Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.