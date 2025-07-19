Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.23.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

