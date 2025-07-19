Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after acquiring an additional 443,121 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NYSE CNC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

