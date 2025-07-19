Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Buys 11,842 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $65,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,684,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,567.50. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 4,843 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,636.50.

On Friday, June 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 47,882 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $263,351.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,198 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,589.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,689 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $42,289.50.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 900 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,659 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.73.

On Friday, June 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,776 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $31,594.72.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 18,535 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,015.75.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 13,180 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $71,962.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,775 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $14,957.25.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.36. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,438,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DLH by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

