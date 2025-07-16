Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 33,390 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.