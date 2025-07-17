Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 8.83% of The Shyft Group worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,773,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,789,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $439.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,254.00 and a beta of 1.94. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.