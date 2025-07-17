Opulen Financial Group LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

