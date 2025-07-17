Kooman & Associates Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $627.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $630.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

