The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is Pettee Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

