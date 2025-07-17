Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MCO opened at $500.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.10.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.